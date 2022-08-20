Austin, TX

Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures Now

Tom Handy

Austin City CouncilScreenshot from Twitter

City Council made adjustments to their pay giving themself a nice raise. This was the first time Austin City Council raised their pay since 2006 - smaller raises were made to offset the cost of living.

According to the Austin American Statesman, Council members will make $116,688 and the City mayor will make $134,191.

City Manager Spencer Cronk said:

“The budget adopted by Council today puts the City in a strong position to recruit and retain the people we need to sustain the high quality of services our residents have come to expect. It does this while reducing the City’s portion of the annual property tax bill for the typical homeowner and investing in public safety, disaster response, and actions to address climate change. We look forward to implementing Council’s priorities in the coming fiscal year.”

Council member Leslie Pool said earlier this week:

"We're subject to the same economic pressures as our employees. I do think the public recognizes the work that we do, the fact that this is essentially a 24/7 job."

Eight council members voted for the raise including Natasha Harper-Madison, Sabino "Pio" Renteria, Chito Vela, Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo, Alison Alter, and Mayor Steve Adler.

Three council members voted against the raise and they were Vanessa Fuentes, Mackenzie Kelly, and Paige Ellis.

City Council met with a lot of backlash on social media for the timing of the pay raises as people complained about low and middle-class workers leaving the city.

Council members also passed legislation allowing them to take part in the City’s retirement program for the first time.

Ellis believes the money should go to more critical needs. She is also running for re-election in November’s election.

She said in a statement:

“I will vote no to increasing Council Member salaries, as our priorities need to stay focused on working people right now. That includes recruitment and retention of city employees who will ensure that our parks are well-maintained, our pools are safe, and our curbside pickup services are timely."

City employees also get a raise

County employees also saw a raise as they will go from $15 an hour to $20 an hour and eventually to $22 an hour.

Council member Vanessa Fuentes told KXAN:

“Fortunately, given the growth that we’ve had in this city, this will not have an impact on the homeowner’s property tax bill. So very pleasantly thrilled that we’re able to deliver a lower property tax bill and deliver higher wages for employees.”

Carol Guthrie, business manager for AFSCME Local 1624 which represents Austin employees said:

“That’s a huge pay increase for these employees who desperately need it, who have been on the front lines, during the storm, during COVID.”

All pay raises will go into effect on October 1 at the start of the fiscal year.

Do you think Austin City Council deserves a pay raise?

