Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show Otherwise

Mayor Eric Adams Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York Mayor Eric Adams were recently interviewed. Both shared their thoughts on a common area they both share - migrants.

If you have been following along, Governor Abbott has seen a surge of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border and the numbers have increased under the Biden administration. This year, Abbott has bused some migrants out of his state to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Mayors of both cities think this is unfair.

On the other hand, Abbott wanted to literally show the United States the issue he is dealing with. The numbers are much higher in his state than what Washington and New York have received.

Adams has stated he has about 6,000 migrants in New York.

In the interview, Abbott said :

“We've got to secure our border because the Biden administration is not securing it. And then the reason why we began putting people on buses in the first place is because the Biden administration, they were literally dumping migrants off in small little towns of 10 or 25,000 people, and they were completely overwhelmed.”

You can watch the Governor Abbott interview here:

Then, Mayor Adams had his chance to share his thoughts as well.

The mayor said :

“It’s the worst type of politics. It’s hateful politics to raise his national profile and, you know what, you should not be doing it by taking away the respect and dignity of people who are in need.”

Abbott disagreed with Adam’s comment and stance:

“He's also being a hypocrite because New York City is a self-declared ‘sanctuary city.’ And so why he's ever complaining for one moment about these people being bused into a city goes against his own self-declaration of being a sanctuary city.”

You can see Mayor Adams’ interview here:

You can see some of the issues Washington, D.C. is dealing with in regards to the migrants here.

Do you think Governor Abbott should send migrants to New York and other cities?