The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s Problem

Washington, D.C. migrants Screenshot from Twitter

At first, migrants were a problem in Texas and then Arizona but they are slowly becoming a problem for Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden. Fox News reported over 2 million migrants have crossed the border in 2022.

Sure, allowing a few migrants over is not an issue but when numbers reach millions, it becomes more of a national issue. And, President Biden has not provided the states any support.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wanted to show President Biden what he was dealing with so he bussed them to the Capital, Washington, D.C., as well as New York City.

This has caused problems for those two cities as they are also overrun with migrants.

Governor Abbott is not running a travel agency but doing the best he can for his state. So sending them to the Capital he figured was the next best option.

But doing this has caused problems for these cities as this has overwhelmed the city homeless shelters.

Both Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams have asked for support from the Biden administration - responses are still working.

The D.C. congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is trying to get federal emergency appropriations.

Norton said :

“We anticipate that Texas and Arizona will continue to bus migrants to D.C. indefinitely.”

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was intended to help the homeless and not immigrants.

The shelter “encourages” local boards “to place special emphasis on identification of and assistance to the elderly, families with children, Native Americans, and [v]eterans.”

Mayor Adams and Mayor Bowser talk about the support they provide immigrants but they are pushing back against the migrants that are coming from Texas and Arizona.

Mayor Bowser said:

“Local taxpayers are not picking up the tab. They should not pick up the tab. We really need a coordinated federal response.”

Then a 19-year-old immigrant from Venezuela who arrived from Texas and was now in Washington, D.C. said:

“Many people don’t understand because they think this is the American dream. But it’s a dream that, in reality, if something were to happen to me here, this dream was not worth it.”

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris said:

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States–Mexico border: Do not come.”

The Biden administration's support for Border Patrol and ICE has not changed much as when President Trump was in office.

Until they make changes, the migrants will continue to enter the United States and Governors will bus them to other cities.

Do you think President Biden should provide better support to leaders in southern states?