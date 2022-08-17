New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor Abbott

Mayor Eric Adams Screenshot from Twitter

New York Post writer, Michael Goodwin, recently wrote a critique on Mayor Eric Adams. Basically, he said the mayor should focus on his job to reduce crime instead of the recent political headlines with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over migrants.

Texas Governor Abbott has bused migrants from his state to New York City and Washington, D.C. in recent months. This has overwhelmed New York City’s infrastructure to help the homeless.

Since June 2022, crime in New York has increased 31% compared to June a year ago. Grand larceny, robbery, and burglary are all higher at 41%, 36%, and 31%.

Governor Abbott recently said :

“In addition to Washington, DC, New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city.”

Then Adams focused on supporting another fellow Democrat running for Texas office.

To show support for Beto O’Rourke, Mayor Adams said :

“I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to . . . get him out of office.”

Goodwin believes that Abbott sending a handful of migrants out of state is positive for him as he seeks re-election for the third time.

One positive note that the writer mentioned was Mayor Adams has requested support from President Biden.

The Mayor said :

“If we do not get these urgently needed resources, we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum.”

Here is Adams talking about the migrant buses:

Adams has already turned down Governor Abbott's offer to visit the Texas border.

Do you think Mayor Adams should reconsider and take Governor Abbott’s offer to visit the Texas border?