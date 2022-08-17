Governor Abbott Teams Up With Chuck Norris to Help Texas Reduce School Crime

Chuck Norris and Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Starting August 17, actor Chuck Norris will appear in Texas ads to help reduce school crime. Norris is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to promote the iWatchTexas community reporting system . The system is to help encourage people to report suspicious activities to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced from Austin:

“There is nothing more important than keeping our schools and communities safe. Parents, teachers, and students deserve to feel safe and secure returning to school this fall, and who better to help spread the message about the iWatchTexas reporting system than ‘Texas Ranger’ Chuck Norris. We ask Texans to utilize iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity to help our law enforcement quickly and effectively respond to any criminal, terroristic, or school safety threats. If you see something, say something and together we can protect our children, teachers, and communities.”

Texas parents and school officials are still uncomfortable after the Uvalde shooting that occurred on May 24.

Schools in Texas have made several changes to identify suspicious activities including clear backpacks and hiring more security on school grounds.

In the iWatchTexas video, Chuck Norris said :

“I’m Chuck Norris.

I love bringing bad guys to justice.

But law enforcement can’t stop the bad guys if they don’t know who they are.

That’s why I wanted to tell you about iWatch, a website, phone app, and service that allows Texans to report suspicious activity.

Whether it’s criminal acts, terror threats, or someone wanting to harm children, if you see something, say something, and help keep communities in the great state of Texas safe.”

You can listen to Chuck Norris supporting the iWatch Texas program announcement below:

Do you think the iWatch Texas system is useful?