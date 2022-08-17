O'Rourke Said He Will Not Stop Fighting For You

Beto O'Rourke in Abilene Screenshot from Twitter

On his recent stop in Texas, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke stopped in Abilene. At the event, more than 100 people showed up for O’Rourke’s rally which is part of his 49-day travel in Texas as he runs for Governor.

Some attendees were standing at the event center on 201 Mesquite Street.

As he addressed the crowd, he said:

“I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County – it doesn’t matter how you vote.”

During the town hall, O’Rourke talked about key issues he feels that are important - gun control, immigration, abortion rights, the electrical grid, teachers, Medicaid, and Texas jobs.

When addressing gun control, O’Rourke said we have had:

"...five of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history to have taken place in the last five years in this state, you either accept that we are inherently murderous and violent, and like to kill each other in this way, that there's something together that we can do, to make it better."

Then on the Texas electrical grid that is controlled by ERCOT, O’Rourke said:

"We talked about lowering your utility bills, fixing the grid. We got to do other things to bring down inflation in the state of Texas."

In the winter of 2021, 246 people died since the power went out according to the Texas Tribune. ERCOT was supposed to fix these issues but recent blackouts and warnings from ERCOT to conserve power this summer show that there are still issues .

At the end of the town hall, O’Rourke had a question-and-answer period addressing concerns from the attendees.

You can watch the discussion from Abilene below:

Have you had a chance to hear Beto O’Rourke talk before?