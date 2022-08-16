Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024

Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. President Screenshot from Twitter

As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.

Former New York Governor David Patterson believes Abbott could make a run for President:

“This move puts Abbott right up there as a presidential contender along with former Vice President [Mike] Pence and Florida Gov. [Ron] DeSantis, if [former] President Donald Trump decides not to run again.”

Patterson compared Abbott’s recent action sending migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. to former President Donald Trump’s action to build a wall on the Texas-Mexican border.

Patterson said:

“Was it a political stunt? Yes. Was it effective? Yes. Sometimes, the stunt works.”

On Sunday, the former governor commented to radio host John Catsimatidis:

“Abbott did something to improve his political standing by making his case about the border problem in a dramatic way. Within the Republican Party, it was a brilliant move.

“Sometimes you have to accept that your opponent has scored a point here.”

Patterson doesn’t agree with how the migrants are treated echoing Mayor Eric Adams's comments.

He emphasized that the Democratic party needs to come up with a plan to defend its position on immigration.

In 2020, Abbott hinted at Presidency

In an interview with Mark Davis in Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott said he was more concerned with the re-election of the Texas governor.

After that, he said :

“You know, one thing that you know about me, I take one step at a time. The first step is to win re-election and after that, Mark, we’ll see what happens.”

Many people have heard of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible candidate for president in 2024, but Abbott could easily drop his name and run in this race.

But first, the race for Texas governor is the next milestone he must accomplish over Beto O’Rourke, and then we’ll see what happens next.

Do you think Governor Abbott should run for U.S. President?