Mayor Adams Can't Make Up His Mind About the Migrants From Texas

To handle the growing issue of migrants entering his state, the Texas governor started busing them out of state. Governor Greg Abbott wanted to bring the issue to President Joe Biden as migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., and New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is facing backlash on comments he made about the migrants which confuse everyone.

One day, Adams supports immigrants coming to New York and then other days he complains about the issues the migrants are causing in his city.

Adams said :

“We are all in this together to deal with this influx of innocent people who are seeking asylum or fleeing wars, who are fleeing crises in their own country. New York is one of the few states where you have right to shelter.”

Adams also commented on a later date:

“People want to come to New York because this is the most diverse city in our country, for the most part. So if you're coming from a particular place in Africa, there is a population here to assist you. If you're coming from Central America, if you're coming from Asia, there are places here.”

However, Adams said the opposite about migrants at a news conference:

“You know, Pampers cost money. We're going to need food. Right now, we're using our emergency funds, but we also got to deal with some medical issues. There are some real medical issues that we need, and then education. ... These young people are going to have to find housing and education. We got to place them in schools. Translation services. And so, we are working out the numbers and we're going to sit down with FEMA and state that we need help to stabilize what we're doing.”

There is a report that Mayor Adams refused to take questions about a city official. Deputy commissioner of press and communications of the New York Department of Social Services Julie Savel was allegedly fired for speaking out about migrants sleeping overnight Prevention Assistance and Temporary Housing intake center.

NBC 4 reported :

"Email and text messages provided to the News 4 I-Team suggest that the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Julia Savel had resisted efforts by Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins to conceal crowded conditions in the city's homeless shelter system from his superiors at City Hall, from the media, and from the public.”

Mayor Adams was not aware of the right to shelter law. He added that Savel was not fired as a whistleblower but did not state the reason why she was fired.

It was noted that Adams did not have time to answer questions last Thursday at a press conference.

The mayor has avoided the press to answer any questions about Savel’s firing.

Mayor Adams is facing pushback on his statement about migrants from Texas as his answer changes almost daily.

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Bowser has her own issues and continues to ask for national guard support.

