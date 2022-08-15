San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)

San Antonio River Walk Screenshot from Twitter

San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.

City Manager Erik Walsh presented the 13.5% rebate on the energy bill of San Antonio residents which trickles down to not much for residents. The $75 million from CPS Energy does not do enough.

This year energy bills increased due to higher gas prices.

Last Thursday, San Antonio saw its 57th day of 100-degree temperatures - this is two days shy of the 2009 record when the city had 59 days of 100-degree weather.

Meteorologist Keith White said :

“This isn’t the hottest year on record because we had a relatively cool January and February, but the summer definitely has been the hottest summer on record. 2009 remains the hottest year on record, followed by 2011. But with La Niña in the Pacific for the third straight year, which has only happened twice since the 1950s, temperatures for the rest of the year are expected to continue to be above average. So this could turn out to be the hottest year ever, too.”

He added :

“You aren’t the first person to wish for it. We are in the most significant drought since 2011, and it’s likely to continue into the fall. The majority of storm activity starts now in August. That doesn’t necessarily mean we will see any impact in Texas, but that would be the only way for us to experience a significant impact on drought conditions.”

Brett Elmendorf of San Antonio Report wrote the city could create panels to help with the warmer weather. He wrote it would be great with the “Made in San Antonio” label on the panels.

Air conditioners have changed little since they were first created in 1883. Some of the units used today are expensive and bad for the environment.

Department of Energy said :

“Three-quarters of all homes in the United States have air conditioners. Air conditioners use about 6% of all the electricity produced in the United States, at an annual cost of about $29 billion to homeowners.”

This would be a great benefit for the city to move ahead with energy-saving content.

Plus, it could help ERCOT with its own issues trying to keep power supplied for residents which continues to be an issue as Governor Abbott said Texans have power.

Do you think the City should do more for residents to help keep them cool in the summer?