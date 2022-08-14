Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott , so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.

This past week, O’Rourke visited the towns of Cleburne and Decatur which are west and northwest of Dallas, and Gainesville which is north of Dallas. These are small towns and O’Rourke may not win the entire town, but he is trying to win more voters to support him come election day.

O’Rourke said in Cleburne:

“These are not Democratic or Republican Party issues. They’re issues that matter to people in Cleburne and we’re talking about them, and we’re working on them together.”

Then while in Gainesville, O’Rourke had support from a mother, Carla Cowdry. She said :

“I came to Beto’s rally today to voice my concern for children in the Medicaid waiver programs.”

She added her son was on a medical waiver list since he is disabled and trying to receive specialized care.

“My son has been on the waiver list for 13 years, and I think we have another 7 more to go.”

Of course, O’Rourke isn’t always met my supportive fans as he had a heckler only a few days ago where he cursed at him.

At these events, the candidate talks about what people want to hear - abortion, property taxes, gun control, public education, and the power grid. These are hot topics across the entire state of Texas.

O’Rourke is up for a challenge as he tries to unseat a governor who wants to extend his time in office. Governor Abbott has served his seat in Austin since he was first elected in 2014 after serving as the Attorney General of Texas.

For O’Rourke, this was his second visit to North Texas in a month. Dallas has some Democratic voters based on the last presidential election as people voted for Donald Trump. O’Rourke wants to get others who may be undecided or possibly gain some red votes.

O’Rourke is about halfway on his campaign across Texas.

Do you think O’Rourke is gaining supporters?