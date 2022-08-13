Following the Advice of this Wealthy Billionaire May Not Be in Your Best Interest (Opinion)

Mark Cuban Screenshot from Twitter

This Dallas Shark Tank co-host made his fortune in the tech world. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban encouraged cryptocurrency enthusiasts and followers to sign up for the cryptocurrency app Voyager and in return, they received free Bitcoin. Now, the company has filed for bankruptcy and prevented users from withdrawing their investments and funds.

Lawyer Shane Seppinni who works on cryptocurrency lawsuits said :

“During the runup in crypto prices, many web3 companies, apparently including Voyager, pretended that existing laws and regulations did not apply to crypto. Even smart people like Mark Cuban got caught up in the hype. But now that crypto prices have crashed it’s plain to see that centuries-old legal theories like fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and civil conspiracy are as applicable to crypto as they are elsewhere.”

And since Mark Cuban started appearing on Shark Tank, he hasn’t profited from his investments on Shark Tank according to TechCrunch.

In a podcast, Cuban was asked:

“Are you up all time on ‘Shark Tank’ investments?”

Cuban responded:

“Like, up financially? Oh no, I’ve gotten beat.”

In some deals Cuban has done, he said he would see the entrepreneurs vacationing in Bora Bora or partying in Las Vegas.

In another article on CNBC, Cuban said sometimes his deals are to help the entrepreneur.

“I don’t do the show to get the best investments. And I don’t always invest because I think I’ll make money. Sometimes my deals are purely to help someone or send a message.”

For the cryptocurrency investment with Voyager and Mark Cuban’s Shark Tanks deals, even though he is a billionaire according to Forbes, he may not always be the best person to take investment advice from.

It may be better for you to just watch the Dallas Mavericks play.

Would you still listen to Mark Cuban over his investment advice?

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.