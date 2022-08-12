Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall Event

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

At a recent town hall in Mineral Wells, Texas which is east of Fort Worth, Beto O’Rourke was heckled at the event. Instead of ignoring the person. He cursed at the heckler.

O’Rourke said :

"Now 11 weeks since we lost 19 kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat – legally purchased by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that was on the books, ladies and gentlemen, that says you can buy not one, but you can buy two or more if you want to, AR-15s."

Then O’Rourke took a knee, pointed off in the distance, and said:

"Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields of Vietnam to penetrate an enemy’s soldier helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead."

"Up against kids…

He continued talking before getting interrupted and turned around saying :

"It may be funny to you, mother----er, but it’s not funny to me."

O’Rourke was met with cheers from the crowd who stood up. The Democratic challenger has pushed for stricter gun control regulation and criticized the response to the attack by Governor Greg Abbott.

You can watch the one-minute video here:

He continued with:

"We’re going to make sure that our kids who are starting their school year right now that they don’t have to worry about somebody walking into their school with a weapon like this. It would take common-sense steps to find the common ground — Democrats and Republicans, gun owners, non-gun owners alike.”

A 77-page investigation showed how the Uvalde shooter turned 18 before the shooting and purchased 1,740 rounds of ammunition from an online retailer that was shipped to his place. The shooter also purchased two AR-15 rifles from a Uvalde gun store.

According to the report:

"The owner of the gun store described the attacker as an ‘average customer with no ‘red flags’ or suspicious conditions — just that he was always alone and quiet. The owner of the store remembered asking how an 18-year-old could afford such purchases (the rifles alone were over $3,000), and the attacker simply said he had saved up."

Beto O'Rourke will have a chance to debate Governor Abbott in their first and most likely only debate, at the end of September.

