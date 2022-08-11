This Large Group of Texans are Against Governor Abbott

One woman, Nancy Thompson, had it with the law she was forced to live with. Before the school year, she had to send her child to school wearing a mask, a KN95 mask since that was the school requirement.

And, Thompson’s daughter has a compromising immune system that makes wearing a mask difficult.

Out of frustration, she scribbled Mothers Against Greg Abbott on a post-it note mimicking Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. She then wrote the word on a poster board and drove down to the Austin Capital and began her protest.

She took photos of herself and shared it on Facebook and Twitter.

From there, MAGA was formed and has now grown to over 50,000 people on the group’s Facebook page.

The group is not only mothers but fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, and grandfathers.

Screenshot from Twitter

And, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is loving the support of this group. He said :

“It’s absolutely transforming what’s possible in Texas right now, and there’s literally not a day that goes by that Amy or I or someone on our team do not get asked, ‘Have you seen that great Mothers Against Greg Abbott ad?’”

Where ever he travels, he said the group is the talk of the town.

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott tweeted:

“I'm running for re-election to ensure parents are the main decision-makers in their child's education.”

The MAGA group is a big critic of Governor Abbott and his policies. They have campaigned against masks, the strict abortion bill, and recently Uvalde saying this could have been worse.

And, the MAGA group is throwing their support behind Beto O’Rourke as the next governor of Texas.

A recent tweet this week said:

“It could have been worse.

Stop School Gun Violence. VOTE BETO!”

The group even has a billboard up.

Heading into the November election, the MAGA will have its support for Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke and not Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Do you think MAGA will have an impact on the November election?