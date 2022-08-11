Governor Abbott Literally has Total Control Over the Texas Power Grid

Screenshot from Twitter

The Dallas News reported that ERCOT’s interim chief executive Brad Jones plans to step down from the position he started over a year ago. He assumed this role after the Texas 2021 winter storm that left homes without power for days and where 246 people died according to the Texas Tribune.

When Jones took the role, he said he would help Texas get through the summer months, help stabilize the grid, and left no indication he would stay long term.

So his time is now up.

He told the ERCOT board he wanted to step down this past June, but the board has not identified his replacement.

Governor Abbott doesn’t have a direct role in Jones’ successor but eight sources in the power industry have claimed he is holding up the process.

Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan appoint the ERCOT board of directors. Then a contracted search firm provides names to Governor Abbott who has the final say for ERCOT’s next leader.

A source about the process said :

“He has total veto power.”

ERCOT’s public statements go through Governor Abbott, first

After Jones came into office, Governor Abbott’s office had a direct say in what ERCOT could release to the public. This was an unprecedented move by any Texas governor according to current and former energy directors.

After the winter storm, ERCOT’s public messages held by Jones decreased. When he has addressed the public, Governor Abbott is usually present.

A former senior ERCOT employee who asked to remain anonymous said:

“The governor is not just reviewing and editing [ERCOT’s public statements]. He’s telling ERCOT whether or not they can release grid information at all.”

The Texas energy is one area Governor Abbott’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke plans to fix if he is elected governor mentioned here.

