New York Mayor Called Governor Abbott an Anti-American Governor

The back-and-forth comments between Texas Governor and New York Mayor continue over the migrants that were bused to New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams said he may send the migrants back to Texas on a bus that Governor Greg Abbott sent to New York and Washington, D.C.

Mayor Adams said at a Tuesday news conference:

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

So in response, Texas Governor Abbott said on the Faulkner Focus:

"I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day."

Here is a clip of the video:

Mayor Adams does not discourage immigrants from coming to New York, but he is not pleased that Abbott is busing migrants from Texas to his city. Many of the migrants were supposed to go to other locations.

Three more buses arrived in New York on Wednesday morning.

The commissioner of immigrant affairs, Manuel Castro said there were more than 100 people, and eight of them required medical attention.

From the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhatten, Castro said :

“We’re seeing people arrive in pretty bad shape.”

Governor Abbott pointed out the hypocrisy of the mayor:

"Mayor Adams said that they welcome in illegal immigrants. And now once they have to deal with the reality of it, they're suddenly flummoxed, and they cannot handle it."

On the Fox broadcast, Governor Abbott stated his case since the Biden administration has not done anything to support the migrants of travelers crossing the border:

"And that is exactly why we are sending these illegal immigrants to places like Washington, D.C. and New York City."

He then added :

"We will explain to our fellow Texans that the Beto campaign is being aided by a bunch of New Yorkers in addition to George Soros , and that will do nothing but harm his campaign. Bring it."

At a New Conference in Jamaica, Queens, Mayor Adams said :

“He is an anti-American governor that is really going against everything we stand for. He is a global embarrassment. Because this is not what we do as Americans.”

The back and forth continues between these two political leaders of their respective areas.

