Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 Cents

Properties taxes are going lower but the budget is going higher. And, so is the price of everything else today including food, travel, and buying a car.

Leaders of Fort Worth believe this will only help the city but not as well as fellow neighbors in Dallas. who will see a bigger property tax cut.

In a statement, Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke said:

“Again this year, the City’s economic outlook is positive, even as we continue to feel long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re seeing gains in local job growth, property values, sales tax collections, and new building permits. But along with Fort Worth’s impressive population growth come increased demands on City services and infrastructure.”

Fort Worth’s Budget will Focus on These Areas

The 2023 budget if approved would be 10% higher than the 2022 budget. City Council is looking at $83.4 million, one of the largest increases in years. The City’s overall budget comes out to $2.3 billion and $913 million is in the General Fund according to FortWorth.gov.

Cooke said:

“The budget is a process and a path that are years in the making. We have to be thinking about the future. It’s about today and also what we’re doing in the long-term.”

300 more City positions

Fort Worth’s budget includes 300 new positions in the following departments:

39 in the Development Services Department

18 positions will shift from other departments to the DSD

71 positions will go to the Police department

23 positions for the Fire department

14 positions are allocated to a new library

Cleaner streets

Fort Worth wants to help improve the cleanliness of the street.

The monthly environmental fee will increase from $1.00 to $1.50 for residents. Commercial, industrial, and nonprofits will also pay more out of their budget.

Mayor Mattie Parker said :

"It drives me crazy to see street trash everywhere and going to 12 street sweepers again, is about a clean and safe city, which I'm incredibly excited about."

Pay as You Go Expansion

Cooke proposed allocating 7 cents of the 71.25 cents tax rate to Pay As You Go or PayGo. This will allow the City to pay more for projects in cash.

Then the money for street maintenance and street light outages will increase.

Voice your concerns

Residents who want to make a comment to the council about the proposal can participate in one of the three public hearings. They are scheduled for August 16 at 6 pm, September 13 at 6 pm, and September 27 at 10 am at City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

Fort Worth City Council will vote to approve the budget on September 27 at 10 am.

Do you like what City Council is proposing for the new budget?