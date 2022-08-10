Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.

Well, New York Mayor Eric Adams denied the offer as the second bus of migrants was bused to his city.

Adams has complained about what Governor Abbott is doing since the migrants are overcrowding the New York homeless shelters.

The mayor is starting to run out of options but he posed a new idea.

So on Tuesday, Mayor Adams said at a news conference:

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

New York columnist Miranda Devine tweeted in response to Mayor Adams’ comment:

“Real genius idea.”

The two political leaders are facing issues with the migrants.

In a statement Governor Abbott released last Friday:

"In addition to Washington, D.C. , New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city."

He added :

"I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

On Tuesday, the New York City Council met and discussed options for handling the influx of migrants from Texas.

According to the New York Mayor’s office, 68 migrants arrived from Texas over the past week.

A bus was expected to arrive on Tuesday and another one is scheduled for Wednesday.

Conservatives laughed at mayor Adams’ comments about busing migrants from New York.

The Former Creative Director for Senator Mitch McConnell Anang Mittal tweeted :

"What else is he going to do with his time, run a city?”

Now, the big question is, will Mayor Adams follow through and bus migrants back to Texas - what do you think?