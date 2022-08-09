Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke

Governor Abbott Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.

The event is televised and streamed online.

Abbott’s campaign called this “the one and only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election.”

According to the Texas Tribune, O’Rourke’s campaign wants Governor Abbott to:

"Participate in three town hall-style debates in every region of the state during weeknights this fall where they can take questions directly from their fellow Texans."

In a written statement, O’Rourke’s campaign spokesman Chris Evans said :

“The people of Texas deserve better. That’s why Beto invites Governor Abbott to participate in three town hall-style debates in every region of the state during weeknights this fall where they can take questions directly from their fellow Texans.”

The debate will occur at the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The university is just north of the Texas-Mexico border and the city of McAllen and south of San Antonio.

Greg Abbott’s campaign chairman Gardner Pate said in a statement:

“Governor Abbott is looking forward to debating Beto O’Rourke and explaining to all Texans about the Governor’s efforts to secure the future of Texas by securing the border, defunding cities that defund the police, lowering property taxes, and protecting our oil & gas industry.”

There is a lot of bad blood between the two candidates.

Questions for the candidates will come from a panel of journalists and from voters across the state.

Abbott’s campaign said the debate “will be available in every media market, and on Spanish language stations throughout Texas.”

This debate could help some undecided voters to identify who they want to vote for in the November 8 election.

Are you looking forward to watching the debate between Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke?