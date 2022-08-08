O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.

O’Rourke said :

"I've been coming to Waco for 5 years now, everyone is so warm, so welcoming, so kind to us. Democrats for sure but a lot of republicans here tonight, a lot of Independents... it is people from the community who want to do better by and for everyone."

Also, during the event, O’Rourke talked about the Uvalde shooting, universal background checks, teacher’s pay, women’s rights, and climate change.

Here is the video of O'Rourke speaking in Waco.

After this, O’Rourke plans to continue his drive in Texas.

While O’Rourke made a stop in Rockdale, he was asked by a local resident what are you going to do about our guns?

O’Rourke responded :

“In the effort to find some common ground. What if we at least raise the minimum age of purchase for an AR 15 or an AK 47 to 21? and imagine, imagine if we could push for three more years, three more years with... So she’s going to say, you know what, criminals don’t follow the law. But this young man in Uvalde, he did.”

He made similar comments on an earlier stop in Houston .

A running list of O’Rourke’s travels across Texas is found here . His next stop is Cleburne and Mineral Wells on August 10 and then Decatur and Fort Worth on August 11.

