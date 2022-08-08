Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done

Mayor Eric Adams Screenshot from Twitter

On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York.

New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said :

“It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done.”

He continued :

“When you think about this country — a country that has always been open to those who are fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions — we’ve always welcomed that. This governor is not doing that in Texas, but we are going to send the right message, the right tone, of being here for these families.”

Mayor Adams blasted Abbott’s busing agenda.

“We're finding that some of the families that are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations and they were not allowed to do so. They were forced on the bus."

"This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing, the governor of Texas, after months of traveling across the border, placing them on the bus with no direction."

Governor Abbott offered a tour of the border to New York and Washington D.C. Mayors but Mayor Adams has turned down the offer so far .

On Friday, Governor Abbott said in a press release:

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe.”

Some people are accepting the migrants

Screenshot from Twitter

CBS New York reported taxis took 14 migrants to their destination free of charge.

Taxi driver Richard Chou said :

"We are here welcoming the new immigrants from Texas."

One immigrant said :

"I'm from Haiti and I am welcoming these people to New York City because that also hurting me the way Texas treats my own Haitian people."

Then the Department of Homeless Services is having a hard time with the addition influx of people.

"Fortunately, because it's New York they've been getting as much services as they can at the time, but it's really hard because there's so much need for them, housing and food."

Since Customs and Border Protection has processed the migrants in Texas, they are in this country legally as asylum seekers.

Do you think Governor Abbott will continue to send migrants to New York?