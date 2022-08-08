City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing.

Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.

Judge Jenkins said :

"This declaration is not a cause for panic. This is a declaration that we will use to try to open more doors to get vaccine faster. Because we know ultimately vaccination is what we need to get monkeypox under control."

Jenkins said on Friday in a virtual press conference that the state of energy of emergency was to "try to open more doors to get vaccines faster because we know that ultimately vaccination will be the key to getting the monkeypox outbreak under control."

He added :

"This is a disease that science knows a lot about. We want to contain it as quickly as we can. We have that opportunity now that we didn't have earlier because more vaccines are coming out."

In Dallas, 215 monkeypox cases have been identified according to Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dr. Huang said that some cases required hospitalization.

Most of the cases were among men having sex but monkeypox can infect anyone.

For more information and question about the monkeypox vaccine, Dallas County encourages you to call (972) 692-2780 Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. There may be a slight delay to speak with someone since the lines are busy.

There are the requirements that Dallas recently identified for people who need the vaccine:

Persons who had close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

Men 18+ who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days (cis or trans men who have sex with men).

As of Friday, Dr Huang said Dallas had enough vaccine to give one shot to 5,000 people or two shots for 2,500 people which is the requirement.

Other people in Texas have become infected with monkeypox.

Are you concerned about getting monkeypox?