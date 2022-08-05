Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in Texas

As soon as Democratic Mayor Eric Adams turned down Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s offer to visit his state, New York received its first 50 migrants at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

In a statement, Governor Abbott’s office said :

“Over 50 migrants were bused to New York City this morning from the southern border in Texas.”.

“This is now a drop-off location for our ongoing busing strategy.”

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

The bus took migrants on a 1,750 mile from Texas to New York which was funded by Texas citizens . The majority of the migrants were from Honduras, Bolivia, Columbia, Ecuador, and Venezuela according to Reuters.

From the Gracie Mansion, Mayor Adams said :

“This is despicable what we’re witnessing in Texas. The Texas governor — using human beings as a political play — he finally admitted what we were saying. We’re going to continue to be open arms. This is who we are as a city.”

Since April, Governor Abbott has sent 6,100 migrants to Washington, D.C. This has caused Mayor Muriel Bowser to ask President Biden for support due to overcrowding in the city.

Then the D.C. mayor accused Governor Abbott of:

“Cruel political gamesmanship ... (using) desperate people to score political points.”

Governor Abbott places the blame

As Texas deals with the migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border, Abbott said :

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the state of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe.”

Abbott added New York was:

“The ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about (within) the sanctuary city.”

The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless issued a joint statement saying :

“Governor Abbott is shamelessly exploiting these migrants — human beings who have endured immense suffering in their home countries and on the journey to the United States, seeking safe haven and a better life — to serve some myopic purpose.”

And the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition said Governor Abbott was:

“a cold-hearted publicity-seeking bigot.”

Mayor Adams said the homeless shelters were already overrun with migrants.

City Hall Press Secretary Fabien Levy said:

“Governor Abbott is finally admitting to what we’ve known he’s been doing all along. His continued use of human beings as political pawns is disgusting, and an embarrassing stain on the state of Texas.”

Do you think President Biden will step in to try and fix the migrant issues?