Texas Representative Said Governor Abbott Needs to Fix the Failed Juvenile Prison System

Representative James Talarico of District 52 in Austin, Texas believes Governor Greg Abbott needs to clean up a mess. Talarico demanded the governor create a special session to discuss the failed juvenile prison system. The idea of the Texas juvenile system is to help youths achieve success in life and correct their behavior.

Talarico noted the prisons were understaffed and had poor living conditions.

Texas juvenile prison systems have close to 600 youths in five secure facilities and five halfway houses. Problems have become so bad that prisoners are left to use empty water bottles to go to the bathroom according to the Texas Tribune.

Some teachers and caseworkers have taken on the additional role to serve as security guards to allow the prisoners to use the bathroom or take showers.

They usually leave prisoners on the weekend for up to 23 hours in a cramped concrete room with a thin mattress. Only a few prisoners have a small window to look outside.

In a statement, Representative Talarico said:

“Greg Abbott took money from juvenile justice facilities to fund his border stunts. Now children are locked in windowless cells for 23 hours a day and peeing in water bottles. I’m demanding Greg Abbott call a special session immediately to protect these kids and fix this broken system.”

Nearly half of the juveniles have been placed on suicide watch or hurting themself as they seek to get attention from the staff.

In response to Talarico’s statement, Governor Abbott’s Press Secretary Renae Eze said:

“The safety and security of TJJD staff and youth is a top priority for Governor Abbott. This is a completely inaccurate, unsubstantiated narrative that the transfer of funds negatively impacted any state agency and their ability to provide services or resources to Texans.

“The Governor and Texas legislative leadership transferred funds solely as a placeholder, which has since been replaced. It did not impact the agency’s operational budget in any way and is not related to any operational decisions made by TJJD.”

Eze added prisons were having a hard time finding employees just as many private and public companies were.

“The agency is developing their budget request for next session, and the Governor will support their request to increase the salaries needed to hire and retain a qualified workforce.”

This is just another issue people want Governor Abbott to make a change similar to the gun law.

What would you do to improve the living conditions at Texas juvenile prisons?