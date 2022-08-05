Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The CPAC convention attracts Republican leaders from across the country leading into the November elections.

Also on Thursday, the race for Texas is one to watch as Beto O’Rourke tries to become the first Democratic governor in almost 30 years. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott had the spotlight as he shared some memorable quotes for the audience.

The governor said :

"Texas believes in freedom. Texas believes in the power of the individual. We want to have safe communities, secure borders, and we want to cut your property taxes in the Lone Star State because we know that is your money."

He noted that Texas was leading the nation in job creation and added :

"It was just in May this year that Texas became home to more Fortune 500 company headquarters than any other state in the United States of America.”

Abbott also joked about California Governor Newsom :

"The number one state Texans are moving to is California. Why would someone from Texas move to California? It's because they like the Gavin Newsom type of liberalism. We have an exchange program going on. We're getting the [Californian] conservatives, we're sending them our liberals."

Then Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick had a few words to say. He said not to take this election for granted.

Lieutenant Governor Patrick said :

"We must come together as one. We must do that in Texas because make no mistake, this election in November is not going to be an easy election."

And on Saturday night, President Donald Trump is the CPAC keynote speaker previously which was mentioned here .

The theme for the Dallas CPAC convention is “Awake, not woke.”

This conference runs through Sunday.

Are you excited to hear what President Trump will say at this event?