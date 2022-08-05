Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.

Governor Abbott said:

“West Texas truly does power not only the West Texas and Texas economy. It literally powers the American economy by being the home of one of the most prolific energy fields in the entire world.”

He spoke about the possibilities that West Texas can provide for the entire United States to become an energy-independent nation.

“It has been West Texas that truly made America energy independent. But that was before Washington and the coastal elites declared a war on the oil and gas industry.”

Naturally, as the largest state producing oil, Governor Abbott criticized the dependence on other countries such as Saudi Arabia. He then questioned President Biden’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Governor Abbott said:

“We saw this week the fruits of that meeting. It was a very paltry increase in the amount of oil that they were going to produce.”

The immigration crisis

Abbott then changed topics and started talking about illegal immigrants crossing the border.

Abbott said:

“Just two years ago we had the lowest number of border crossings in decades and the most secure border that we’ve seen in our adult lifetime. But today we have the highest number of border crossings ever.”

“They cannot handle the number of people coming in and all I have is bad news for them. Because there are an increasing number of buses leaving every single day going to Washington D.C and there may be some other locations on the horizon.”

Recently, Governor Abbott offered New York Mayor Eric Adams and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to come to Texas and see the border. So far, Mayor Adams has declined the offer.

As Beto O’Rourke continues his travels across Texas, events like this give Governor Abbott a similar opportunity to reach Texans as there are three months until voters submit their vote.

