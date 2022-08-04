Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

After the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas gun law is coming under attack and Governor Greg Abbott is standing his ground. Under Texas law, a person must be 18 years old to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.

This is where the issue begins.

The shooter who conducted the Uvalde attack at Robb Elementary School just turned 18 when he conducted the attack with two semi-automatic rifles he recently purchased. Because of this, Uvalde school officials have called for Governor Abbott to work with Austin lawmakers to change this law.

So far, Governor Abbott has not tried to make any changes.

Previously, Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes had a recent talk with the governor when he made a visit.

Reyes said :

"I asked him about the age limit ... why do we still have it at 18? Why couldn't it be moved to 21? He said that they had found it unconstitutional to change the age or something like that."

And the Uvalde school board also formally urged Governor Abbott to raise the legal age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21.

Governor Abbott has been reluctant to make any changes. After the Uvalde shooting, he called the House committee findings “beyond disturbing” and that critical changes were needed.

In an emailed response to the Texas Tribune, Abbott’s spokesperson said :

"As Governor Abbott has said from day one, all options remain on the table as he continues working with state and local leaders to prevent future tragedies and deploy all available resources to support the Uvalde community as they heal. More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions."

Governor Abbott has provided additional funding of $1.25 million to the Uvalde community. Funding will support counseling, crisis intervention, and community outreach for those involved in the May 24 shooting.

Do you think Governor Abbott will try to make any changes to the Texas gun law?