Beto O’Rourke Shares Additional Political News on His Texas Tour

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

On Beto O’Rourke’s latest stop in Texas to challenge Governor Greg Abbott as the 49th Texas governor. O’Rourke recently spent time in Galveston as he continues his 49-day, 5,600-mile travel “Drive for Texas. He began the drive on July 19 in El Paso, Texas . Then the next few stops include Waco, Marlin, Madisonville, Rockdale, Brenham, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria, and Bastrop. You can see the full list and locations here .

O’Rourke said :

“We’re about making sure no one is written off and no one is taken for granted. What we’re talking about are big issues for our communities.”

O’Rourke has attacked Governor Abbott’s stance on gun control after the massacre of 21 elementary school students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that occurred on May 24. And, see why Governor Abbott did not attend any of the funerals .

O’Rourke said :

“Our state has seen the worst mass shootings in the country in the last five years and our governor has only made it easier to own these weapons.”

“At some point, we will have to answer for what we did, or what we did not do, at this defining moment of truth.”

While in Galveston, O’Rourke pointed out that teachers made less than $9,500 than the national average. He said they deserved a raise.

Facts on Beto O’Rourke’s campaign

As Beto O’Rourke continues his travels, more than 80,000 people signed up to volunteer for the campaign according to a campaign official.

Previously, O’Rourke challenged an opportunity to debate Governor Abbott. However, campaign officials said the governor’s campaign has not accepted the invitation.

Governor Abbott’s campaign did not respond to comments on this.

It appears, Beto O'Rourke is gaining some momentum as he continues his drive across Texas.

Do you think there is a possibility he may flip Governor Abbott for Texas?