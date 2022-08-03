Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo Op

Mayor Adams and Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Two days ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for a tour of the Texas-Mexican border - one mayor has already declined. He called it a photo op for the governor.

Mayor Adams didn’t waste time and already had a response back to Governor Abbott's offer.

Fabien Levy, the spokesperson for Mayor Adams said in a written statement:

"Instead of a photo-op at the border, we hope Governor Abbott will focus his energy and resources on providing support and resources to asylum seekers in Texas as we have been hard at work doing in New York City. We continue to work with federal partners to receive additional financial resources immediately, but will never turn our backs on those in need who are arriving here."

Whether it was a photo op for Governor Abbott or to truly help the mayors see the situation of Texas and other southern states are dealing with, Mayor Adams declined the offer.

This past Monday, Governor Abbott encouraged the mayors to visit and see the border first-hand and the issues he is dealing with.

Governor Abbott wrote:

"Your recent interest in this historic and preventable crisis is a welcome development—especially as the President and his Administration have shown no remorse for their actions nor desire to address the situation themselves. As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action. I also ask you to join me in requesting President Biden secure the border and put an end to this disastrous crisis."

Mayor Adams accused the Texas governor and Arizona governor of sending migrants on buses to his city.

Do you think the mayors should take a tour of the border?