Governor Abbott Announces $305 Million SNAP Benefit Extension

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrHla_0h3IGmnK00
Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

On Tuesday, Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an extension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This is expected to help 1.5 million Texans.

This is expected to go into effect on August 31. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The increase is likely related to the rise in the cost of goods due to inflation.

Bloomberg reported the cost of food increased 10% from a year ago. This was the highest reported increase since 1981.

  • Baked goods increased 7.6%.
  • Snacks, cookies, and chips increased 7.5%
  • Dairy and eggs increased 6.9%

Governor Abbott said:

"It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food. Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits and the work of HHSC, we are ensuring Texans have the resources they need to stay healthy."

The Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said:

“Nutrition plays a vital role in the lives of Texans. We’re proud to continue providing nourishment to families through healthy foods."

Salter added:

"We’re proud to continue providing nourishment to families through healthy foods."

The August 31 SNAP benefits are in addition to the $7.6 billion the state of Texas provided since April 2020 when COVID started and people were laid off.

SNAP benefits are provided for people and families who have a low income. Benefits can be applied here.

The big question is will Texas’ SNAP benefits run into more problems as it has recently?

The Texas Health and Human Services have experienced a shortage of workers lately.

Will the people continue to have issues receiving their SNAP benefits?

# Governor Abbott# Texas politics# Inside Texas politics# Texas and politics# SNAP benefits

