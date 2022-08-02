Governor Abbott and Operation Lone Star are Receiving Negative Publicity

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

A little over a year ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star. The goal was to apprehend migrants who crossed the border. As of last week, the operation has apprehended 287,000 migrants and arrested 17,700 people who committed crimes. Of these missions, 15,100 felonies were reported according to Governor Abbott’s office in Austin .

Despite the positive results from Operation Lone Star, there has been a few issues that have recently surfaced and attracting negative attention for the governor.

At least 30 people who were involved in a police car chase have died since the operation began. Additionally, there were five bystanders who were killed as a result of these operations. The deaths have been compiled and this past Thursday was sent to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The ACLU of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project wrote the federal complaint which said :

“There is significant evidence that DPS is engaged in racial profiling — discriminating against Latinx drivers and passengers — in these stops. And, troublingly, the stops turn into deadly vehicle pursuits with alarming frequency.”

The complaint went into more detail and anguish and wants to hold someone accountable for the actions of the Texas National Guard and the Department of Public Safety.

In a previous event, the Governor's staff singled a man from the crowd out when he asked Governor Abbott:

“If you were president in 2024, which some of us hope that you are, what’s the first thing that you would do to enact something down here?”

Abbott responded :

“Secure the border. Period.”

Governor Abbott has not responded to these allegations. He has gone further than any other governor to take the migrant crisis into his own hands and resources.

But there have been a few negative issues as a result such as this here.

Do you think Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star making things worse or better?