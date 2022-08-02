Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting security Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.

Since then, the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City have voiced their concerns about the overcrowding of their cities and at Governor Abbott.

So, after the mayors voiced their concerns and attacked Governor Abbott, he invited them to come to Texas to take a tour and see the issues that he deals with.

On August 1, Governor Abbott said to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C.:

"As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action. The crisis demands the attention of not only the Biden Administration, which is responsible for securing the border but of leaders across the country."

Buses from Texas and Arizona have transported migrants from the southern states to Washington, D.C. as an attempt to show President Biden what they are dealing with.

Governor Abbott has used 10,000 Texas National Guard and state police to handle the migrants that come over the border illegally. Texas has spent over $4 billion to fund this operation.

He said that the 4,000 or so migrants bused are small compared to the migrants that have crossed Mexico into Texas in cities such as El Paso, Del Rio, and McAllen.

Up to this point, Mayors Adams and Bowser have not responded to Governor Abbott’s offer. It's likely they will make a response since Abbott only made the offer one day ago.

Do you think Mayor Adams or Bowser will take Governor Abbott’s offer and visit Texas?