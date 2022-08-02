Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Beto O’Rourke made another stop on his 49-day road trip across the state of Texas. On this stop, it was in Houston.

As he walked on stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd in Houston, O’Rourke shouted:

"Houston, we're going to win!"

He could feel the momentum in his race against Governor Abbott who is seeking his third term in office. On O’Rourke’s 5,600-mile road trip across Texas he added:

"You understand we can do better."

"We have to show up for everyone in Texas."

O'Rourke's campaign is focusing on conservative voters in small towns and listening. He wants to hear what average Texans are thinking.

O'Rourke said:

"I don't know if he'll vote for me at the end of the day, but there are others who came with him even wearing Trump hats who came up to me after and said you know what I had no idea you were going to do these great things for our community, I'm for you and I'll be voting for you in the next election."

In a recent poll, O’Rourke was down in his race against Abbott by 5 points one month ago. The same was true in a University of Houston poll as well. So O’Rourke knows every vote counts since Governor Abbott is still favored to win according to the Five ThirtyEight Forecast .

O’Rourke said :

"We're picking up votes there just as we're picking up votes here.

This person voted Republican in the past and for former President Donald Trump:

O'Rourke has taken questions from voters from abortion to the power grid.

"I look forward to winning this with you, for you, and by you."

From Houston, Beto O’Rourke plans to visit Galveston on Tuesday.

Texas hasn’t had a Democratic governor in almost three decades but O’Rourke is trying to end that streak.

Do you think O’Rourke’s chance for governor is improving over Governor Abbott?