U.S. Senators Changed Their Mind on the Burn Pitt Bill

Senator Ted Cruz fist bump Screenshot from Twitter

Recently, there was strong support for a bill in Congress that would support veterans affected by the burn pit many had exposure to while serving in various locations worldwide. Well, the legislators in Washington, D.C. didn’t pass the bill last Wednesday.

Instead of signing the bill and pushing it forward to President Joe Biden, 42 senators did not support the passage of the Honoring Our Pact Act. It was only a month ago that the Senate voted 84-14 to push the bill forward as it went to the House of Representatives.

The big difference came down to money. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said $400 billion would change from discretionary to mandatory which some Senate members didn’t like. Texas Senators, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz changed their votes from yes to no on the second vote.

Video footage on Twitter also caught Senator Cruz giving a fist bump to another member, Montana’s Steve Daines, after the bill failed. You can see the fist bump here .

In response to the bill, comedian John Stewart said :

“You don’t support the troops. You support the war machine.”

The mother-in-law of the late Sergeant Robinson who the bill is named after said the vote "was a stab in the heart".

Democrats accused Republicans of blocking the bill.

Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin (D) worked on the bill said :

“You know every single one of [the Republicans who voted against the bill], I’m sure, has photographs of veterans in their offices smiling, you know, hamming it up for the pictures with veterans, but when it came down to actually doing the right thing, they chose politics over veterans, period.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- NY) reintroduced the bill on Thursday for a second vote on Monday.

If passed, the bill will affect approximately 3.5 million military veterans who were affected by toxic burn pit fumes.

President Biden was expected to meet with veterans and their families last week but it was canceled since he came down with COVID-19.

So instead, the President sent them pizza and arranged a Face-time call with the group.

What do you think about the Senate leaders changing their minds about the burn pit bill affecting veterans?