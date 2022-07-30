Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.

In his opening statement, he said :

“I’m especially interested in delivering for those communities that have been forgotten, written off, taken for granted, not visited by those in positions of power and public trust. They (state legislators) may not know what the issues are in Muleshoe that need to be addressed.”

O’Rourke spent time talking to people as well as delivering three points he continues to stress about what is his strategy.

According to the Muleshoe Journal, O’Rourke wanted to focus on these three points:

1. O’Rourke said that educators in the public school systems were underpaid. And he added Texas needs to address the tax situation and provide better funding overall to lower taxes.

2. He wants to provide every Texan with reliable broadband internet.

3. Healthcare coverage needs to be reformed and he wants to fix underemployed medical facilities.

O’Rourke was also asked about what he would do about Roe vs. Wade which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court and Texas and its restrictive law concerning women who want an abortion.

He responded :

“As governor, I’m going to do everything in my power to restore those protections (women’s reproductive rights) and ensure that every Texas woman can make her own decisions about her own body, her own future and her own health care.”

Here is an O’Rourke news release:

Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas with visits to Woodville and Beaumont on Saturday and a visit to Port Arthur on Sunday. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas – at a moment when the race is tightening and Greg Abbott’s favorability is hitting historic lows. O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. The 49-day Drive for Texas will also focus on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe.

O'Rourke plans to visit these three areas this weekend - Woodville, Beaumont, and Port Arthur. He continues to share his message on his drive across Texas.

Have you visited or plan to visit O'Rourke on his drive across Texas?