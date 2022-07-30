Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know

Monkeypox vaccine

Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:

“I'm hearing anecdotally from other health departments that they're seeing cases that were related to that particular event or some of those events.”

The city ran out of the vaccine last week but recently more monkeypox vaccines came in. On Monday, the city received 5,120 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Denton and Collin counties received 500 doses.Dr. Huang said this really was not that much and said:

“With the supply that we just received Monday, it’s 5,000-some doses but that's only enough for 2,500 persons, and it’s supposed to last for six weeks, then you can see when you do the math that it’s not actually as much as it sounds.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins agreed and said:

“Right now, we don't have near enough vaccines as to what we need.”

He added:

“We're requesting about 10,000 additional vaccines.”

Some people think monkeypox is only spread through the gay community as briefly mentioned in Houston.

Screenshot from Twitter

Jenkins said:

“It’s very important for people to realize this is not limited to one community, anyone can get or spread monkeypox.”
Screenshot from Twitter

If exposed to someone with monkeypox, these are the initial symptoms you should watch out for and recognize that were previously here:

  • fever
  • body aches
  • swollen lymph glands in the groin or under pits
  • a skin rash turns into blisters

If you have any of these symptoms, it is best to contact your health provider for testing. And then, testing could take some time since the tests have to be requested.

Do you think monkeypox will get just as bad as COVID-19?

