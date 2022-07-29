4 Out of 10 Texans Don’t Make a Livable Wage Under Governor Abbott

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Beto O’Rourke continues to meet locals as he travels to smaller towns in Texas as he runs against Governor Greg Abbott. He wants to go to places that the Governor has not visited recently or at all.

O'Rourke campaign spokesperson Chris Evans said:

"Under Greg Abbott’s failed leadership, four in 10 working Texans don’t make a living wage. We're running this campaign for a Texas where every worker has a living wage, great benefits, the right to join a union, and dignity on the job," "We’re proud to be walking the talk, and as governor, Beto will fight to raise the state’s minimum wage for the first time in more than 13 years, make Texas a Right to Organize state, and ensure our economy finally works for all Texans."

On O’Rourke’s recent visit to Pittsburgh which is outside of Dallas in East Texas, he told the crowd in his opening remarks:

“You know, in Greg Abbott’s Texas, it’s you or me. In our Texas, it’s you and me, right? It’s all of us together.”

Attending the rally was Brisa Cruz who wanted to hear what O’Rourke had to say.

“I’m really looking to see what Beto has and plans for educators throughout Texas, and see how we can improve and keep the teachers onboard, on the payroll.”

Joining the crowd were some anti-O’Rourke supporters who O'Rourke has seen throughout Texas.

In response, O’Rourke said:

“Whether you're Democrat or Republican, we all need to come together, okay, and not divided and allowing the government to divide us. And people like O'Rourke is one of them, with his talk, his rhetoric, his change, his constant change of mind.”

He added :

“It’s funny because I don’t know the last time Greg Abbott showed up in Pittsburg and took questions from people in this community and listened to those he is supposed to serve.”

O’Rourke mentioned he was open to listening to anyone who had ideas on how to make Texas a better place.

