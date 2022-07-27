The Midland Resident and Trump Supporter Who Interrupted O’Rourke

Nino America Screenshot from Twitter

A local Midland resident protested during a Beto O’Rourke rally recently. This was not the first time this person has drawn attention. In fact, he is very popular online on his social media channels and in past demonstrations.

Nino America or his birth name Nino Rodriguez is a born and raised Midland resident. His real presence is on social media where he has TikTok, Instagram, and a YouTube account.

Nino is a true supporter of Donald Trump and his political beliefs.

Last week, he told the Reporter-Telegram he believes there isn’t a candidate that measures up to Donald Trump:

“If it isn’t Trump, it is not right.”

This is a recent video Rodriguez made in response to the rally:

At the Beto O’Rourke rally in Midland, Nino America made his presence felt.

After disturbing O’Rourke, Nino and several others were escorted out of the room. He then said he was illegally detained for 45 minutes and falsely accused by a Beto supporter. Nino was never formally arrested.

At the Midland rally, Nino said :

“Oh, I don’t consider myself nothing but an American. I do not like labels. I’m not a minority. I’m not a Mexican. I am an American. And it’s not very hard for me (to protest) because I’m a born-again Christian. I have a loud mouth, and the Lord Jesus Christ is my Savior. I don’t fear the ’rona (coronavirus). I don’t fear Black Lives Matter. I don’t fear Antifa. I only fear God.”

Nino said:

“My community in south side Midland loves me. My people are grateful for what I did. It is a public event. This is my city. I’m going to take a stand.”

Have you heard of Nino America before?