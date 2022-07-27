Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His Message

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

At the request of the Pecos County Judge, Governor Greg Abbott appeared in West Texas on Tuesday. Abbott wasn’t there to campaign but to show support to the Republican party. He also spent time talking to some of the Republican candidates that were on the ballot.

Abbott was there initially at the request of Pecos County Judge Byron Garrison.

The event was called the Pecos County Governor’s Hoedown at the Fort Stockton Civic Center.

Governor Abbott said :

“This place has a lot of rich history for me because my dad was born in Pecos, Texas in 1935.”

When he was younger, Abbott spent about 6 years in West Texas before moving.

In response to O’Rourke’s speeches about saving the oil and gas community when he was here about a week ago, Abbott said :

"I'm the only candidate for Governor who's fighting for the oil and gas jobs that have made West Texas so prolific."

Of course, Abbott added a little about his campaign talk when given the opportunity:

“I’m fighting to secure our border. I’m fighting for safe communities. None of this radical, woke, leftist agenda to defund the police. I signed the law that will defund the cities that defund the police.”

Abbott was aware of his surroundings and what people there believed in and said :

“They also care a whole lot about the oil and gas jobs. They know that I have promoted the oil and gas jobs. They know that my opponent, Beto O’Rourke, he’s pushed policies that would reduce drilling, fracking, and trying to impose the Green New Deal which is a radical agenda that would destroy oil and gas jobs in Texas.”

Governor Abbott made the best use to support his party and share his campaign message.

Abbott couldn’t turn down the request to visit the city where he spent his youth.

