Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His Inactions

Screenshot from Twitter

On Monday, the Uvalde city council called on Governor Greg Abbott to have a special session to raise the age for purchasing guns. They want an age change for Texans to purchase rifles and guns from the current age of 18 to 21.

Uvalde is located west of San Antonio the closest big city in Texas.

The Robb Elementary School shooter purchased two AR-15 rifles days after his 18th birthday. He conducted the attack shortly after receiving the rifles.

Seven states have raised the age limit from 18 to 21 but gun rights groups are suing to keep it at 18 years old.

Councilman Lalo Zamora said :

“It puts a little more pressure on them. It says, ‘We voted for you. Take it into consideration.’”

Another Councilman, Hector Luevano, referenced the governor and asked :

“Why do we have to ask for a special session? Why doesn’t he take the initiative? I don’t know that he cares about Uvalde.”

Luevano said Governor Abbott attended an NRA meeting just days after the shooting occurred.

After the Uvalde shooting at a press conference, Governor Abbott avoided changing any of the current gun laws.

He said :

“The ability of an 18-year-old to buy a long gun has been in place in the state of Texas for more than 60 years. Over the course of that 60 years, we have not had episodes like this.”

Governor Abbott blamed the issue on mental health and could not give a definite answer on the recent attack at Uvalde.

Screenshot from Twitter

El Paso shooter was 21 years old

Then just three years ago, El Paso had a mass shooting that killed 23 people at a Walmart store. The shooter was 21 years old and had purchased an AK-47. He drove about 630 miles or 9 and a half hours to conduct the attack.

The gunman is still under custody and has pleaded not guilty.

Then just recently, the Uvalde school principal was suspended with pay as she is under investigation for faults in the school security.

Do you think the age limit should be changed from 18 to 21 years old to purchase a weapon?