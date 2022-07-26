This One Area that Makes Governor Abbott’s Campaign Worry

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

After raising a record amount for a Texas politician, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke still leaves some doubters about his run for Texas Governor. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott for the seat in Austin.

David Carney, Abbott’s campaign consultant said O’Rourke could be a threat in this race since he has money to buy ad space.

Carney said :

“That’s always a threat, but Beto and his policies — where he’s for Title 42 one day, he’s in a different part of the state and is against it. He flip flops and he’s wishy-washy. We’re not worried about him. We’re worried about his out-of-state money.”

O'Rourke has attracted some wealthy investors as well as campaign donations to fund his run.

But Senator Ted Cruz is not worried at all. Senator Cruz ran against O’Rourke in the 2018 campaign that O’Rourke lost by 2 percent, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Cruz did have a little help from President Trump who flew into Texas before the race to help support him.

But in this race, O’Rourke is getting some outside support from California Governor Gavin Newsom and his Texas ads, and then New York Mayor Eric Adams , and Washington, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser over migrants in their cities.

Senator Cruz said :

"It's becoming one of my favorite annual events. The man literally takes hundreds of millions of dollars away from Democratic donors and chucks it into the abyss. Beto seriously might be the best player on our team."

O’Rourke’s campaign manager, Art Mullinax said they have come close several times.

"It's really inexplicable at this point. We will make it close, then inevitably lose. But not before we get some great profiles written about Beto being the second coming of JFK and blowing through a hundred million dollars from donors. Looks like we might need a bigger sinkhole!"

In spite of the money Beto O’Rourke’s campaign has gathered, it may still not be enough to upset Governor Abbott as Texas Governor.

Do you think Beto O’Rourke has a chance of beating Governor Abbott?