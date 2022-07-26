The Other Texas Race You Should Know About

Mike Collier Screenshot from Twitter

All of the news lately has been about Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Well, there is another race going on for Austin, Texas that deserves some attention.

Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has been in office since 2014 and seeking re-election for the third time. In this year’s election on November 8, Patrick will face off against Democrat Mike Collier .

This past Monday, Collier launched his first advertisement focusing on the power grid and the winter freeze of 2021.

Collier said in the ad:

“Dan Patrick put his rich campaign donor friends right there on ERCOT’s board while our energy bills went through the roof. When your lights go off, you call Dan Patrick and you tell him that’s the cost of eight years of failure in office.”

“Dan, you didn’t fix the damn grid, now you gotta go.”

The ad is set to run in major cities and on social media.

This is a re-match of the two opponents as Collier ran against Patrick in the 2018 election.

The race was close as Patrick won 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% according to Ballotopia. Kerry McKennon has 2% of the remaining votes.

Collier is a school-trained CPA and previously worked for Price-Waterhouse as an auditor. Today, he helps companies make investments in renewable energy.

The candidate also has a passion to help the Texas public school system. He is well versed in the Texas budget and wants to hold legislators accountable. Collier has a plan to raise funds for Texas schools without raising taxes.

With less than four months to go, ads for both candidates are likely to increase from campaign funding.

Did you vote in the 2018 Texas election?