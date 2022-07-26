O’Rourke’s Focus - Jobs, Schools, Healthcare, Taxes, and the Electrical Grid

Beto O'Rourke in Wichita Falls Screenshot from Twitter

This past Sunday, Democratic challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke stopped in Wichita Falls, which is close to Dallas. He spoke to the public to share his campaign message as he continues his 49-day drive, making 70 events, across Texas. On this trip, he spoke at the 3 Rivers Foyer.

O’Rourke said:

“I always get a warm welcome here and am always impressed with a community that puts country and state over party or any other differences between us. That’s what we need right now. There’s too much division, too much polarization, too much hating on one another. Let’s find a way to come together and do the big things, world-class public schools, great jobs, the ability to see a doctor, fixing the grid, and bringing down our property taxes. These are Texas values.”

According to this news release, this is O’Rourke’s primary message:

"O'Rourke's summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans, and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.”

On Tuesday, he’ll stop in Bowie at the Chapman Building for a speaking engagement at noon. Then on Wednesday, July 27, O’Rourke will stop in Texarkana.

After a strong campaign fundraising the past few months, O’Rourke is using the funds as he travels from city to city, town to town. According to the Texarkana Gazette, O’Rourke is benefitting from the state open-rules campaign finance rules.

O’Rourke received a million donation from George Soros and Austin couple, Tench and Simone Coxe , Silicon Valley transplants to Texas. This and other funds allowed O’Rourke to break Texas’ record for campaign financing of $27.6 million. The combined amount is still lower than Governor Greg Abbott who has several more million in cash on hand according to the Texas Tribune.

Do you think Beto O'Rourke's travel across Texas will help bring some people to his side during election time?