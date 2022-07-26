Uvalde, TX

Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing Problems

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsfb6_0gtIXMav00
Screenshot from Twitter

The Uvalde Elementary School will start the 2022-2023 school year without its former principal who was suspended and placed on paid administrative leave. The school district didn’t go into any details but there was cause for concern prior to the massacre on May 24 this year.

Principal Mandy Gutierrez was aware of some of the security problems the school had prior to the May 24 massacre.

The police chief Pete Arredondo is also on unpaid leave since June. The Uvalde Independent school district has asked that he should be fired. Arrendondo has been singled out as the cause for the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

Brett Cross, the father of Uziyah Garcia who was killed in the massacre, said no one on the board reached out to him. He wants the district to own up to the incident and take responsibility for its failure.

Cross said:

"You care more about your damn selves than you do for our children. Why have y'all still not taken accountability for y'all's mess-ups? Can any one of y'all look me dead in the eyes and say, 'Look, we messed up?'"

Pastor David Myers told the board:

"These parents are still hurting. And they want answers."

Uvalde is a district on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas. The school is starting repairs on some of the issues identified in the shooting. An audit will start on Tuesday and look at the Wi-Fi and communication problems that were identified. New video cameras are getting installed this week.

Room 111 had a broken lock

Gutierrez and her assistant knew about a broken lock to room 111 prior to where the gunman entered. They knew about the problem but did not put in a work order to have it fixed.

On the day of the attack, an alert was sent to teachers, but every teacher was aware due to problems with the communication system. Some teachers also did not have access to their phones.

Governor Greg Abbott said there were disturbing issues after he read the report on the incident.

He said in a statement:

"The findings in their investigative report are beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day. There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House’s findings."

Former NFL and MLB player Bo Jackson and an unknown person helped pay for the funeral costs from the massacre.

Do you think Texas schools overall need updated security systems?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas and politics# Texas politics# Inside Texas politics# Uvalde shooting# Greg Abbott

Comments / 46

Published by

Sharing information about Texas politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know. Seen in CNN Money, Morning Brew, and Army Times.

El Paso, TX
10327 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know

Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:

Read full story
158 comments
Washington, DC

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s Action

Mayor Bowser and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Under Operation Lone Star which was launched in March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has used the national guard and law enforcement officers to detain and transport migrants to the capital of the country, Washington, D.C. Now Mayor Muriel Bowser sent letters to the President Biden administration asking for help.

Read full story
454 comments
Texas State

4 Out of 10 Texans Don’t Make a Livable Wage Under Governor Abbott

Beto O’Rourke continues to meet locals as he travels to smaller towns in Texas as he runs against Governor Greg Abbott. He wants to go to places that the Governor has not visited recently or at all.

Read full story
506 comments
Texas State

MAGA Creates New Greg Abbott Video that Goes Viral

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a new satirical video on Monday that has gone viral. The video has recorded over 3 million views on the group’s Twitter page. Governor Abbott is running for re-election this November to keep his seat in Austin.

Read full story
246 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training Grant

On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission award of $1.5 million in grants going to Ranger College which is close to Fort Worth, Texas. The TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez awarded $325,000 to Erath Community College from a Jobs and Education for Texas (JET) grant and $1.25 million from a Skills and Development Fund Grant.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Senator Cruz Wants to Change an Outdated Texas Law

Texas Senator Ted Cruz called the Supreme Court ruling to legalize gay sex wrong, and he has an opinion on another law. The Republican Senator wants Texas to repeal the dormant law on gay sex reported by the Dallas Morning News.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Wells Fargo Bank Tries to Correct its Past History by Providing $1 Billion

Wells Fargo Bank is trying to correct some wrong that has hurt the company in recent years. The company is doing that by working with cities to provide affordable housing. Recently, Wells Fargo signed a deal with the City of Houston to provide $40 million and work with Five Woods Realty.

Read full story
5 comments
Uvalde, TX

Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School District

Governor Abbott and Ross Elementary School PrincipalScreenshot from Twitter. Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office was providing $1.25 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Uvalde is located west of San Antonio. The money will be used for counseling, crisis intervention, trauma-informed care, and community outreach for those involved in the May 24 shooting.

Read full story
32 comments
Pecos County, TX

Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His Message

At the request of the Pecos County Judge, Governor Greg Abbott appeared in West Texas on Tuesday. Abbott wasn’t there to campaign but to show support to the Republican party. He also spent time talking to some of the Republican candidates that were on the ballot.

Read full story
87 comments
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His Inactions

On Monday, the Uvalde city council called on Governor Greg Abbott to have a special session to raise the age for purchasing guns. They want an age change for Texans to purchase rifles and guns from the current age of 18 to 21.

Read full story
69 comments
Wichita Falls, TX

O’Rourke’s Focus - Jobs, Schools, Healthcare, Taxes, and the Electrical Grid

Beto O'Rourke in Wichita FallsScreenshot from Twitter. This past Sunday, Democratic challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke stopped in Wichita Falls, which is close to Dallas. He spoke to the public to share his campaign message as he continues his 49-day drive, making 70 events, across Texas. On this trip, he spoke at the 3 Rivers Foyer.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Tell Texas Veterans He Wants to Legalize Marijuana

At a series of town halls with Texas Veterans, Beto O’Rourke said he’ll fight to legalize marijuana if elected governor. While continuing his visits across Texas, at a series of earlier town halls O’Rourke has said he has received positive support from Veterans on the marijuana issue.

Read full story
131 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Provides an Update on Texas Wildfires

Governor Abbott thanking a first responderScreenshot from Twitter. A state official said Texas has responded to 205 wildfires in the past week. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration amending an older version. This one now includes Somervell County which is southwest of nearby Dallas.

Read full story
22 comments
Lubbock, TX

Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on Guns

While continuing his travel across Texas, Beto O’Rourke continues to visit town by town trying to spread his word and listen to the crowds. The Democratic challenger recently was in Snyder and Lubbock, Texas.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Passes Migrant Blame on President Biden

In a recent interview, Governor Greg Abbott says President Joe Biden is the reason for the issues Texas is facing. By this, he meant the border crisis. Recently, KETK interviewed Governor Abbott while he was in Austin. Abbott discussed the power issues in Texas, the wildfires, the electrical grid, and border security.

Read full story
554 comments
California State

California Governor Attacks Texas Governor on Guns and Abortion in Newspaper Ad

With elections around the corner, elected officials are trying to draw attention. In this case, California Governor Gavin Newsom is making headlines and attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The ads were paid for by Governor Newsom’s re-election campaign.

Read full story
95 comments
Uvalde, TX

Governor Abbott Thanks Bo Jackson Who Donated to the Uvalde Funerals

Months after the Uvalde shooting near San Antonio, Texas, one of the mysterious donors revealed himself. Former pro-baseball and football star, Bo Jackson and an unknown friend covered the cost of the funeral for the people killed in Uvalde.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Calls Texas Governor Abbott an Extreme Radical

Continuing his drive across Texas, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke spreads his message across the state. On a few occasions, he has called out the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott.

Read full story
352 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy