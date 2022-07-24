Governor Abbott Passes Migrant Blame on President Biden

In a recent interview, Governor Greg Abbott says President Joe Biden is the reason for the issues Texas is facing. By this, he meant the border crisis.

Recently, KETK interviewed Governor Abbott while he was in Austin. Abbott discussed the power issues in Texas, the wildfires, the electrical grid, and border security.

Abbott said :

“We’ve seen record after record after record of skyrocketing temperatures and demands on our grid, and the grid has performed without flaw all summer long. It shows that the changes we made during the course of the legislative session to make the grid more resilient have been able to withstand these record-setting demands every single day.”

Also, some mad mothers in Texas made a viral video and attacked Governor Abbott .

Then the border crisis has been a hot topic lately.

Several leaders in other states have attacked Governor Abbott over migrants such as Washington. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams .

And California Governor Gavin Newsom also made reference to Governor Abbott in local ads he had published in Texas .

The list of attacks continues to grow as Abbott seeks re-election as Texas governor.

So for one area, Governor Abbott deflected the attack and said the real reason for the migrant issue is President Joe Biden.

“This is Joe Biden’s fault and Joe Biden needs to fix it. The people in Washington, D.C. seem to have a different standard. They think that it’s OK to have the open border situation as long as it remains in places like Texas. We wanted to make sure that because Joe Biden has never come to the border, we want to take the border to Joe Biden and let them understand what we are having to deal with right here.”

Attacks continue to come at Governor Abbott this year months before election day on November 8.

Do you think Governor Abbott deserves these attacks?