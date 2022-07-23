California Governor Attacks Texas Governor on Guns and Abortion in Newspaper Ad

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5ExA_0gqGZdKd00
Governor NewsomScreenshot from Twitter

With elections around the corner, elected officials are trying to draw attention. In this case, California Governor Gavin Newsom is making headlines and attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The ads were paid for by Governor Newsom’s re-election campaign.

The Texas ad said:

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet … children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives.”

In Newsom’s ad, a few words were changed. The word “abortion” is crossed out and replaced with “gun violence” and then “Texas” is crossed out and replaced with “California.”

The new quote said:

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet … children lose their right to life every year because of gun violence. In California, we work to save those lives.”

These ads appeared in the Houston Chronicle, Austin American Statesman, and El Paso Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqQeO_0gqGZdKd00
Screenshot from Twitter

At a Los Angeles morning press conference, Governor Newsom made an appearance and said:

“There is no other state in the United States doing more on gun safety than the state of California. Period. Full stop. We set the tone and tenor for gun safety debate in this country.”

The California Governor added:

“We are going to do more than just identify a problem, reflect on how frustrating and vexing this problem is to solve. We are going to do more than others. We are going to step in and take action.”

Newsom’s ad features a quote that Governor Abbott made last year after signing the bounty hunter law which banned abortions in Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court banned Roe vs. Wade a month ago.

“If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead.”

Newsom said:

“I think Democrats have been playing a little soft.”

Newsome referred to a favorite quote of former first lady Michelle Obama:

“It’s absolutely true that I’d much rather follow, ‘When they go low, we go high’. But I also think we’d be completely missing the moment we’re living in. The door’s open. It’s now fair play. The Supreme Court left the door open.”

Governor Newsom also ran ads in Florida attacking GOP Governor Ron DeSantis. Some believe the ads may be a presidential run for Newsom.

But in this year’s election for Governor, Newsom is running against Republican Brian Dahle.

Abbott has faced scrutiny from other politicians recently but on a different issue. This one is on the migrants.

Do you think Governor Abbott will respond to Governor Newsom’s ads?

