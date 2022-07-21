Governor Abbott Wants Congress to Pass Legislation to Help Texas

Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement for Congress to pass legislation to help the semiconductor industry. This new bill could be big for Texas and the dozens of semiconductor industries.

The state is home to semiconductors since 1951 with Texas instruments operating in Dallas. The semiconductor industry employs over 100,00 people and generates $8 billion annually.

So, Governor Abbott encouraged Congress to pass the bill which would encourage research, development, and fabrication of semiconductors in Texas and throughout the country.

Abbott wrote:

"Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry. More than 30,000 Texans work in this field and in the last year alone, Samsung and Texas Instruments announced major projects in Texas investing up to $47 billion, with the potential to create 5,000 new jobs. Texas has also been the nation's top exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for 11 years in a row, solidifying 'Made in Texas' as a powerful global brand and a beacon of innovation.”

Last year, Governor Abbott said semiconductors would be the “home of semiconductor manufacturing going forward.”

COVID, the Russia, Ukraine war, and issues in logistics have hurt the automobile, computer industry, and other sectors which rely on microchips.

Texas Senator John Cornyn is the lead author of the Senate’s text that said:

“If the US lost access to advanced semiconductors (none made in the U.S.) in the first year, GDP could shrink by 3.2 percent and we could lose 2.4 million jobs.”

“The GDP loss would 3X larger ($718 B) than the estimated $240 B of US GDP lost in 2021 due to the ongoing chip shortage.”

In Washington, Congress is already working on this bill. On July 19, the Senate voted on the bill which would provide $50 billion to bolster chip manufacturing.

Hopefully, the bill gets approved and helps the semiconductor industry and we’ll see prices go down.

Do you think this bill would help you at all?