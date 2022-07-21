Washington, D.C. Mayor is Furious at Governor Abbott Because of Migrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending captured migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Now, this has caused some backlash, and this time it’s not from President Joe Biden, but the Mayor of Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is mad at both Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for sending migrants to her city. This has caused overcrowding in their homeless shelters.

Homeless shelters are filling out because of the migrants. Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported Washington, D.C. had a homeless population of about 4,400 people.

Bowser told CBS News Sunday morning on Meet the Press:

'Well, this is a very significant issue. We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses.'

She added:

'I fear that they're being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America.”

On Face the Nation, Bowser said :

Bowser said that most of the people arriving are not migrants but some were asylum seekers headed to their final destination.

Since April, about 4,000 people arrived in Washington, D.C., and believed they were heading to their final destination.

One asylum seeker from Venezuela was headed to Colorado and ended in the nation’s capital instead.

Then another mother of three was told she could go to Chicago but found herself in Washington, D.C.

In response to Mayor Bowser, Abbott’s spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement:

'Border communities are overrun and overwhelmed, and Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission back in April to help provide support to these communities pleading for help where the Biden Administration is dumping migrants.'

'With our nation's capital now experiencing a fraction of the disaster created by President Biden's reckless open border policies that our state faces every single day, maybe he'll finally do his job and secure the border.'

