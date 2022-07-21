Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the First

Screenshot from Twitter

Operation Lonestar is making headlines today and it’s not for anything positive. Since the operation started, at least six national guardsmen have died.

Last Thursday, Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez from San Antonio died conducting a “non-mission related incident” in his hotel in McAllen. His death is currently under investigation. It is possible he died because of a blood clot but investigations are continuing. According to San Antonio Current, the guardsman “suffered a medical emergency”.

Earlier this year in April, another member of the Texas Guard, Specialist Bishop Evans, died as he was crossing the river trying to save a migrant crossing the Rio Grande River.

Then four other Texas National Guard have committed suicide since Operation Lone Star began. This operation is one of the largest deployments for the Texas National Guard.

Personnel involved have complained about lack of equipment, pay shortages, and an unclear mission. Some personnel have also mentioned low morale. According to the Texas Tribune , Operation Lone Star should have taken months to plan but it seems guardsmen were sent off with little planning to support this mission.

In general, the Texas National Guard typically serves one weekend a month and two weeks a year. None of the guardsmen expected to operate like they are now trying to secure the border against migrants.

Governor Abbott sees the operation as a success. Others see this as a tool to help his bid for re-election.

One noncommissioned officer was alerted and told he had to deploy in 72 hours. If he didn’t report, he would be in violation and his commander said the state would issue an arrest warrant. He asked for anonymity for fear his supervisors would find out.

He said:

“I had to cancel $60,000 worth of business contracts.”

His business vanished as his employees quit as soon as he was alerted.

The Texas national guard is doing more than securing the border. They are fighting to maintain peace in their own lives.

Is Operation Lonestar a failure?