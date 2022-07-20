Austin, TX

More Security and Clear Backpacks are Required Because of the Uvalde, Texas Shooting

Tom Handy

Image from Pexels

Just when you thought Dallas Independent School District (ISD) was the only one going with clear backpacks, another district is trying the same. Further south of Dallas, Austin ISD is trying the same.

This school year, the district is requiring students to use clear backpacks.

Almost four years ago, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida were required to use clear backpacks following the 2018 mass shooting.

Austin-based policy associate for March For Our Lives, Alexa Browning said:

"We think that schools should be safe, joyful, and playful spaces and a clear backpack policy leans more toward a restrictive and policing policy. We know that Black and Brown students are disproportionately affected by these policing policies in schools and so we think that a clear backpack policy will in turn, disproportionately impact Black and Brown students."

Then Bob Sanborn who is the president and CEO of Children at Risk said:

“In many ways, it’s like window dressing, right? Because I’m not sure that there’s any evidence to show that a clear backpack is going to stop a school shooting. But it feels right.”
“This is a way for schools to show parents we care what’s happening. We’re trying to keep your kids safe.”

But Browning added:

“You can’t fit an AR-15 into a backpack anyways, so we need to address access to assault weapons more urgently than implementing school backpack policies.”

So, the clear backpack is a temporary fix but no real solution may come out of this.

More Security is Added

Other schools in the Austin area are trying other methods to curb school violence.

Across the district, some schools are hiring more hall and parking lot monitors. Others are putting police on campus.

Liberty Hill ISD is adding four more police officers to the five they have on duty.

Then Hays County ISD is asking the sheriff for more school resource officers.

Hays CISD asked for three additional officers. Then Wimberly ISD asked for two officers and Dripping Springs ISD asked for one.

Also, Hays is not done yet. They also added the iWatchTexas App - this allows people to report suspicious activity.

And Austin ISD is ensuring limited access during school hours and using their police to monitor social media threats.

The district is weighing options on the money they have available to spend on improving school security and technology improvements. They have to decide how to spend either $1.55 billion or $2.18 billion.

So, enforcing clear backpacks such as Dallas ISD is not the only thing Texas schools are doing.

What else do you think Austin and Texas schools should do to improve school security?

# Uvalde shooting# Texas politics# Inside Texas politics# Texas education# school security

