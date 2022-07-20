Austin, TX

See who is Running for Mayor of Austin

Tom Handy

Mayor Steve Adler finishes his term in office as the mayor of Austin. He has the option to run for a third term but will require petitions from 5% of registered voters.

So this leaves it open for a new mayor in this year’s election. The City has decided the incoming mayor will serve a two-year term so they can align with mayoral and presidential elections.

The following will provide you with a quick snapshot of who the candidates are so you can then find out more information about them.

Kirk Watson

Screenshot from Twitter

Kirk Watson is a former Austin Mayor from 1997 to 2001 and 13 years as a State Senator. Watson’s website said he was running for mayor again "to ensure that the city — effectively and equitably — addresses the range of issues that will define our future."

Watson said:

“Certainly, ought to be moving at enough of a pace that it doesn’t hinder doing the kinds of things that we need to get done.”

Focus: cost of living, homelessness crisis, systemic racism, public safety, transportation, and managing long-term success

Celia Israel

Screenshot from Twitter

Next is State Representative Celia Israel running for mayor and was elected to the House in 2014.

She said:

“There are people who are driving this economy, who are working in the city but cannot afford to live in this city. I think that’s a crisis.”
“The city that I've lived in since 1982 has become an exclusive city. It's ultra unaffordable and in my view, we are becoming a city that is forgetting the women and men that are building this economy. I'm concerned that we are becoming a city that we don't really want to be and I think urgent action is required.”

As a real estate agent, she has seen how people live and what they can afford.

“It hurts my heart to tell clients to just keep driving until you can afford it. It's painful. In this great economy, the folks who are really driving this economic engine are getting left behind.”

If elected, she’ll be the first openly gay and Latina Mayor of the city.

Focus - housing, affordability, and transportation in the city.

Jennifer Virden

Screenshot from Twitter

You may recognize her name because she ran for Austin City Council District 10 last year. Virden also sued the City because she wanted to fundraise earlier but was denied.

Jennifer Virden is a real estate broker and remodeling general contractor.

And, if elected, she would be the first woman to hold office in 40 years according to her campaign announcement.

Virden said:

“I want to restore our public safety and that dovetails with solving our homeless crisis.”

Focus: restore police staffing to pre-2020 levels, homeless camping crisis, streamlining permitting for homebuilding and other development, make sensible changes to the land development code, and fund the maintenance of parks and green spaces

Phil Brual

Screenshot from Twitter

Brual is a 21-year old University of Texas student. Though he lacks experience like the other candidates, he has become a regular at City Council meetings and serves as an intern with Representative Ryan Guillen.

He believes he can relate to the issues that the people of Austin feel.

Brual said:

“I would love to build up this city’s public transportation. Also trying to preserve Austin and help protect why people move here.”

He added:

“Minorities are not getting the education that they should get. I believe through effective counseling it would change their vision, change their thought.”

Brutal knows that he is a long shot to win a seat in Austin as mayor.

Focus: affordability, public transportation, homelessness, and public safety.

Erica Nix

Erica NixScreenshot by writer

LGBTQ fitness fanatic Erica Nix also hasn’t raised any money. Little was found about Nix and her platform.

She said:

“I want to get artists and creative spaces a secure place in Austin.”

Focus: unknown

Gary Spellman

Screenshot from Twitter

Spellman is the owner of a cosmetics company.

Gary Spellman is not raising money for his campaign.

He is “encouraging anybody who wishes to donate… to instead donate that money to one of the local charities in Austin.”

Focus: infrastructure

The first day candidates can officially file is Monday, July 25.

Do you know already who you want to vote for?

